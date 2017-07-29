Victims identified after double-fatality crash near the University of Utah

The identities of two men killed in a fiery two-car crash near the University of Utah on Friday have been released.

One of them, Jeoffry Dahl, 77, who was driving an SUV west on 500 South, rear-ended a smaller car, propelling it from 1300 East two blocks to 1100 East, Salt Lake City police Lt. Robin Heiden said.

Both vehicles crashed into a steel pole in the Red Line TRAX lane, Heiden said, and the smaller car flipped and caught fire. She said the driver of that car, Fernando Jiminez-Martinez, 34, of West Valley City, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died at the scene.