Victims identified after double-fatality crash near the University of Utah

First Published      Updated 6 minutes ago
The identities of two men killed in a fiery two-car crash near the University of Utah on Friday have been released.

One of them, Jeoffry Dahl, 77, who was driving an SUV west on 500 South, rear-ended a smaller car, propelling it from 1300 East two blocks to 1100 East, Salt Lake City police Lt. Robin Heiden said.

Both vehicles crashed into a steel pole in the Red Line TRAX lane, Heiden said, and the smaller car flipped and caught fire. She said the driver of that car, Fernando Jiminez-Martinez, 34, of West Valley City, who was the vehicle's only occupant, died at the scene.

A third person, a 77-year-old female passenger in Dahl's vehicle, was in critical condition as of Sunday evening, Heiden said.

Before crashing into the pole, Dahl didn't appear to brake, which Heiden said "a lot of times [is] an indication that there's a medical issue with the driver." Dahl was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead later, Heiden said.

"It just didn't seem like there was any malice at all," Heiden said.

