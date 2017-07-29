Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

One driver identified after double-fatality crash near the University of Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A man involved in a fiery two-car crash near the University of Utah was identified Saturday.

Jeoffry Dahl, 77, is one of two drivers who died in Friday's crash, according to Salt Lake City police.

A third person, a 77-year-old female passenger in Dahl's vehicle, was in critical condition as of Friday evening.

Dahl, driving an SUV west on 500 South, rear-ended a smaller car, propelling it from 1300 East two blocks to 1100 East, Salt Lake City police Lt. Robin Heiden said. Both vehicles crashed into a steel pole in the Red Line TRAX lane, Heiden said, and the smaller car flipped and caught fire. The car driver — the only occupant of that vehicle — died at the scene and has not been identified.

Before crashing into the pole, Dahl didn't appear to break, which Heiden said "a lot of times [is] an indication that there's a medical issue with the driver." Dahl was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead later, Heiden said.

"It just didn't seem like there was any malice at all," Heiden said.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()