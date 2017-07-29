One driver identified after double-fatality crash near the University of Utah

A man involved in a fiery two-car crash near the University of Utah was identified Saturday.

Jeoffry Dahl, 77, is one of two drivers who died in Friday's crash, according to Salt Lake City police.

A third person, a 77-year-old female passenger in Dahl's vehicle, was in critical condition as of Friday evening.

Dahl, driving an SUV west on 500 South, rear-ended a smaller car, propelling it from 1300 East two blocks to 1100 East, Salt Lake City police Lt. Robin Heiden said. Both vehicles crashed into a steel pole in the Red Line TRAX lane, Heiden said, and the smaller car flipped and caught fire. The car driver — the only occupant of that vehicle — died at the scene and has not been identified.