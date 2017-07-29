Slain southern Utah woman was ‘devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend,’ family says

Her husband, Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, was charged in federal court in Alaska with murder and taken into custody by the FBI on Wednesday. He is awaiting potential trial in Juneau, where many of the potential witnesses are located, according to court records.

The Princess Cruises ship, with 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members, was diverted to Juneau after Kristy Manzanares was found on the floor of couple's cabin suffering from what charges describe as "a severe head wound."

A neighbor told the Associated Press that the couple had booked the cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary, and that their three daughters were on board the ship, as well.

Medical and security personnel found a grisly scene on Tuesday night. There was "blood spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces," and on the hands and clothing of Kenneth Manzanares, according to charging documents.

A witness told FBI investigators that when he entered the room and asked what had happened, Manzanares replied, "She would not stop laughing at me."

Prosecutors say Manzanares attempted to drag his wife's body toward the cabin's balcony, but the same witness pulled her back into the cabin as security officers arrived.

Later, after being handcuffed by FBI agents in Juneau, Manzanares allegedly said, "My life is over.'"

A spokeswoman for Santa Clara-Ivins police told The Tribune on Thursday that there were no records of officers responding to the Manzanares' home.

At the time of the slaying, the ship was roughly mid-way through its week-long, round trip excursion to Alaska, having sailed out of Seattle on Sunday.

Cruise ship passengers told CBS News that a "murder mystery" theme dinner was taking place at the time of the alleged homicide and some passengers initially thought it was a hoax.

Kristy Manzanares worked for a St. George realty company. The St. George Board of Realtors set up an account to help support her children and fund her memorial service. Donations can be made at Zions Bank under "Kristy Hunt Manzanares donation."

A neighbor told The Associated Press that Kenneth Manzanares works in auto sales and insurance, Nicholls said.

