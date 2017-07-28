3-year-old hit by a car crossing the street in Eagle Mountain

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Eagle Mountain on Friday evening.

The girl had been at the park across the street from her home on Wycliffe Way, and her mother called for her to come home about 6:25 p.m., according to Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon. The child didn't cross as fast as the woman thought she would, according to Cannon, and as the girl crossed, a car struck her.

She was taken by helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital and is in critical condition.

"These are really difficult situations for everyone involved," Cannon said.