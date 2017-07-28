Two girls struck by lightning in Utah, police say

Two girls are in the hospital after lightning struck them in Beaver County on Friday morning.

The two girls, 8 and 16, were walking with their dog when lightning struck them abut 10:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office.

Their families had been camping near Big Flat in the Beaver Mountains for a family reunion, the release stated. Their dog returned to camp and led family members to the girls, who were found unconscious.

The younger of the two girls is in critical condition, and the teen is in serious condition, according to the release, which added that they were taken by helicopter to the hospital.