Gehrke: Final Republican defeat on Obamacare creates opportunity to solve U.S. health care problems

The significance of the latest Republican setback isn't just that Obamacare will survive for a few more weeks or months, maybe longer. It's that now, after having exhausted every tactic to jam a repeal through by brute force, Republicans have to negotiate, a lost art in Congress.

The vote was as much about process for McCain, as the content of the bill. It would not, as he said, improve options and lower costs for Americans.

Having covered McCain in Washington for a handful of years, I suspect that, had the bill actually included a viable replacement and had it seen a Senate hearing, the outcome would have gone the other way.

"The vote last night presents the Senate with an opportunity to start fresh," he said in a statement Friday.

And he's right. It doesn't take a genius to know that Obamacare is imperfect, and neither was the process Democrats used to produce it.

A weary Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, after Friday morning's failure, told reporters he too was looking ahead.

"I'm disappointed," he said. "But there are things that we all, Republicans and Democrats, agree need to be fixed. So we can't give up."

If Hatch is sincere about that, it's a remarkable shift in tone from the Finance Committee chairman who rejected Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's pleas for an open process that includes hearings and amendments and, yes, even input from Democrats.

And there are issues that are begging to be fixed.

One of the biggest flaws is the so-called "coverage gap," a problem created when the Supreme Court ruled states could reject the expanded Medicaid program.

In Utah and other Republican-controlled strongholds that didn't expand Medicaid, it left a huge swath of people in no man's land. They made too much to qualify for Medicaid, but they also didn't qualify for subsidies to buy insurance in the marketplace.

Let's be clear: The Utah Legislature chose to leave residents without insurance by repeatedly refusing Gov. Gary Herbert's proposals to expand Medicaid.

But Congress can solve the problem by expanding the subsidies to cover those now in the donut hole, a worthwhile tactic, even if it means reducing the subsidies for those with higher incomes. It would mean coverage for 2.6 million people who now experience the burdens of Obamacare without the benefits.

Utah could also directly benefit if Congress gets serious about addressing the opioid and mental health problems that are not unique to the state, but are apparent as officials try to clean up Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park.

Language in earlier versions of the Republican bill would have steered money to opioid treatment and Utah is seeking approval from the Department of Health and Humans Services to launch a program to use Medicaid funding to expand treatment for people in extreme poverty with mental health and substance abuse issues.