Traffic, TRAX line blocked after fiery fatal Salt Lake City car crash

One person was dead and two others were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a fiery car crash at the intersection of 500 South and 1100 East in Salt Lake City.

The collision, which appeared to involve two SUVs, resulted in traffic being blocked surrounding the intersection, the Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted.

One vehicle pushed the other into a pole. The vehicle that struck the pole subsequently caught fire, and the driver died at the scene, Salt Lake City police Det. Richard Chipping said.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The intersection was expected to be shut down "for the remainder of the day," Chipping said.

Salt Lake City police tweeted that a bus bridge was being used to take TRAX train passengers between Trolley Square and the Stadium stop. Officials urged people to avoid the area.

