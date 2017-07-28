Biskupski declares local emergency following flooding in Salt Lake City

If approved, funding will be used to fix damage to public buildings, such as East High School and the Salt Lake City Library's Sprague Branch, according to Salt Lake City Emergency Management Director Cory Lyman, but they will also apply for a program that would offer low-interest loans.

Heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains along the Wasatch Front, closing down numerous low-lying intersections and reducing much of the morning commute into a crawl.

Hardest hit were neighborhoods in Sugar House, near Smith's Ballpark and along Sunnyside Avenue, Biskupski said.

The Salt Lake City School District reported flooding at four schools, including between $2 million and $3 million of damage at East High School.

The school's entire basement level was flooded, district spokeswoman Yandary Zavala Chatwin said, and standing water remained on the basketball court and in several ground-level classrooms Wednesday afternoon.

"There's so much water," she has said. "They're still trying to get the water out before they can assess the final damage."

Emerson Elementary, Salt Lake Center for Science Education and Highland High School also experienced interior flooding. At Highland High School, the damage also included a downed cottonwood tree that fell onto a batting cage.

Zavala Chatwin said the cleanup is not expected to affect the start of a new school year next month.

"We anticipate being able to get it done by the 21st of August," she said.

Several feet of water in the basement of the Salt Lake City Library's Sprague Branch, 2131 S. 1100 East, damaged books and computers. The library will be closed for several months.

Maintenance staff arrived to find "a lot of books and furniture floating" in the basement of the building, said library spokesman Andrew Shaw.

Shaw said damage was contained to the basement, which houses the branch's nonfiction books, children's collection, computers and public meeting rooms.

Public safety dispatchers across the valley were swamped as they mobilized police from Draper north through South Salt Lake, Murray, Millcreek, and Salt Lake City proper to answer calls for help from motorists stranded or stuck in water a foot deep or more.

The National Weather Service minced no words in describing the precipitation from overnight thunderstorms along the Wasatch Front as "torrential."

