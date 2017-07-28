Federal prosecution up for gun crimes in Utah, nationwide

Federal prosecutors in Utah are filing more charges against people for unlawful possession of a firearm than they have in years past.
In the first six months of 2017, 96 cases were filed — a number that has more than doubled when compared to the same time period in 2014 and has increased by nearly 30 percent compared to last year. In 2016, prosecutors did not reach 96 filings until September, according to a news release from federal prosecutors in Utah.
Utah's U.S. Attorney John Huber said the state has "aggressively" abided by directives from Attorney General Jeff Sessions this year to "fight back against a surge in violent crime" by prioritizing firearm prosecution.