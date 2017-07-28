Federal prosecution up for gun crimes in Utah, nationwide

"We will not give ground to gun-toting offenders who violate federal law," Huber said in the Friday release. "Every person in Utah deserves a safe neighborhood, and with our strong law enforcement partners we will continue to seek out and deliver justice to those who expose us to increased violence."

He warned that gun crimes in the state "will lead to hard time in a federal prison."

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Huber spent time as the lead attorney on the Project Safe Neighborhoods gun initiative, targeting those involved in gun violence.

Sessions issued a memo in March that included orders to prioritize firearm prosecutions.

Following the memo, the number of court filings nationwide for unlawful possession of a firearm has increased by almost 23 percent over a three-month period when compared to the same time period in 2016.

Sessions said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice that the increase in prosecution "sends a clear message to criminals all over this country that if you carry a gun illegally, you will be held accountable."

