Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Federal prosecution up for gun crimes in Utah, nationwide

By connect
First Published      Updated 15 minutes ago

Federal prosecutors in Utah are filing more charges against people for unlawful possession of a firearm than they have in years past.

In the first six months of 2017, 96 cases were filed — a number that has more than doubled when compared to the same time period in 2014 and has increased by nearly 30 percent compared to last year. In 2016, prosecutors did not reach 96 filings until September, according to a news release from federal prosecutors in Utah.

Utah's U.S. Attorney John Huber said the state has "aggressively" abided by directives from Attorney General Jeff Sessions this year to "fight back against a surge in violent crime" by prioritizing firearm prosecution.

"We will not give ground to gun-toting offenders who violate federal law," Huber said in the Friday release. "Every person in Utah deserves a safe neighborhood, and with our strong law enforcement partners we will continue to seek out and deliver justice to those who expose us to increased violence."

He warned that gun crimes in the state "will lead to hard time in a federal prison."

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Huber spent time as the lead attorney on the Project Safe Neighborhoods gun initiative, targeting those involved in gun violence.

Sessions issued a memo in March that included orders to prioritize firearm prosecutions.

Following the memo, the number of court filings nationwide for unlawful possession of a firearm has increased by almost 23 percent over a three-month period when compared to the same time period in 2016.

Sessions said in a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice that the increase in prosecution "sends a clear message to criminals all over this country that if you carry a gun illegally, you will be held accountable."

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()