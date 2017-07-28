Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

SLCPD: One robbery too many lands suspect behind bars

By connect
First Published      Updated 40 minutes ago

It proved to be one robbery too many for a gun-toting ex-con, Salt Lake City police say.

Detectives say the 32-year-old man, who has a past drug possession-related conviction, walked into a Maverik store at 310 S. 900 East at 5:44 a.m., a pistol in his hand. He demanded cash from the clerk, ran out and jumped into a van and sped off.

Less than half an hour later, an armed suspect matching the same description as the Maverik robber — 5-foot-6, thin, with facial sores and wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, sunglasses and a baseball cap — entered a 7-Eleven store at 515 N. 300 West.

This time, however, the clerk saw the man was armed before he could approach. The clerk fled the store and called 911. Moments later, officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it sped away; it was found soon thereafter abandoned in the 200 North block of Vine Street.

However, officers spotted the suspect on foot and after as short chase arrested him.

SLCPD Detective Richard Chipping said officers recovered a pistol replica BB gun from the suspect.

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony fleeing from police, and misdemeanor failure to stop at command of an officer.

He remained behind bars Friday, being held without bail.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()