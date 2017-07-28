SLCPD: One robbery too many lands suspect behind bars

It proved to be one robbery too many for a gun-toting ex-con, Salt Lake City police say.

Detectives say the 32-year-old man, who has a past drug possession-related conviction, walked into a Maverik store at 310 S. 900 East at 5:44 a.m., a pistol in his hand. He demanded cash from the clerk, ran out and jumped into a van and sped off.

Less than half an hour later, an armed suspect matching the same description as the Maverik robber — 5-foot-6, thin, with facial sores and wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, sunglasses and a baseball cap — entered a 7-Eleven store at 515 N. 300 West.