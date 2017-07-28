Federal judge orders Utah to turn over prescription drug database to DEA

A federal judge ordered Utah officials this week to comply with a subpoena from the Drug Enforcement Administration to make a prescription drug database accessible for searches.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Utah state officials have argued in the past that the judge's recommendation to allow the searches would violate people's privacy rights, and that safeguards are needed for a database that contains records of prescriptions for medication like the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and the sleep aid Ambien as well as prescription painkillers, according to an ACLU statement issued in March.

The DEA countered that access is an important tool in the early stages of the agency's investigations.