Quantcast
Home » News
Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Ad-Free Login

Police looking for 74-year-old W. Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 74-year-old West Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day.

West Bountiful Assistant Brandon Erekson said that John Darrell Page was last seen at a Maverik convenience store, 1265 W. Parrish Lane, in Centerville on Monday. He was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, license plate number Y410YG.

Page is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, blue cap and blue jeans.

Police say Page is an avid gun enthusiast known to frequent area shooting ranges.

He does not have any known health issues.

Anyone with information on Page is asked to call WBPD at 801-298-6000.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()