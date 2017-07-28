Police looking for 74-year-old W. Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 74-year-old West Bountiful man missing since Pioneer Day.

West Bountiful Assistant Brandon Erekson said that John Darrell Page was last seen at a Maverik convenience store, 1265 W. Parrish Lane, in Centerville on Monday. He was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, license plate number Y410YG.

Page is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, blue cap and blue jeans.

Police say Page is an avid gun enthusiast known to frequent area shooting ranges.

He does not have any known health issues.