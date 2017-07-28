Arizona man dead, 2 women hurt in southern Utah rollover

The Utah Highway Patrol has identified an Arizona man who died in southern Utah rollover crash that also injured two female passengers.

Troopers say 32-year-old Tyler Charles, of Fredonia, Ariz., was driving onto an on-ramp to eastbound State Route 7 from Long Valley, about 15 miles east of St. George, when his 2009 Toyota pickup truck went off the left side of the road. Charles rolled and crashed when he over-corrected to the right.

Charles, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, UHP reported.

Two female passengers survived with minor injuries.