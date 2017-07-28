Police probe shooting, stabbing in west Salt Lake City

Two men -- one shot, the other stabbed -- were in area hospitals after an early Friday morning altercation in west Salt Lake City.

Public safety dispatchers sent Salt Lake City police to the corner of 800 West and North Temple on a 12:18 a.m. 911 call. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound to the torso and another man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The first victim was reported to be in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray; the second victim, driven to Salt Lake City's LDS Hospital by acquaintances, was in serious condition.

Details about the incident were proving elusive for investigators as neither victim or witnesses were initially cooperating with detectives.