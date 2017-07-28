Quantcast
Utah forecast: Some thunderstorms, light rain, but generally drier this weekend

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

After a week-long spell of thunderstorms and occasionally heavy rains, most of Utah anticipates a drying trend and hotter temperatures this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported that monsoonal moisture was weakening Friday over northern and central Utah, but will maintain its grip over the state's southwest redrocks and high desert regions into early next week.

Isolated, mostly mountain thunderstorms ushered in Friday along the Wasatch Front and scattered rain showers were forecast as the wet weather exited the northern half of the state late Friday night. High temperatures in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys on Saturday will range into the low- to mid-90s under partly cloudy skies -- about the same conditions as forecast Friday and again on Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies also rule the state's southern reaches heading into the weekend, but temperatures remained typical of late July in Utah's Dixie: at or above triple digits. Isolated mountain thunderstorms and light rainfall were possible late Saturday and throughout Sunday.

The Utah Division of Air Quality listed Salt Lake, Tooele, Davis and Weber counties as "orange," a grade indicating ozone and particulate pollution levels deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups" (the elderly, young children, and those with lung or heart ailments), going into the weekend. Box Elder and Utah counties rated "yellow," or moderate for air quality, and the rest of the state was "green," or healthy.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website listed only mold as "high" on its pollen index as of Friday. Other allergens were either "low," or did not register.

For for extensive forecast information, visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/weather/.

