Utah forecast: Some thunderstorms, light rain, but generally drier this weekend

After a week-long spell of thunderstorms and occasionally heavy rains, most of Utah anticipates a drying trend and hotter temperatures this weekend.

The National Weather Service reported that monsoonal moisture was weakening Friday over northern and central Utah, but will maintain its grip over the state's southwest redrocks and high desert regions into early next week.

Isolated, mostly mountain thunderstorms ushered in Friday along the Wasatch Front and scattered rain showers were forecast as the wet weather exited the northern half of the state late Friday night. High temperatures in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys on Saturday will range into the low- to mid-90s under partly cloudy skies -- about the same conditions as forecast Friday and again on Sunday.