‘Behind the Headlines’: Utah guv pushes for homelessness fix, Hatch disagrees with transgender ban, Herbert backs Curtis
The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published 38 minutes ago
•
Updated 5 minutes ago
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Sue Robbins, left, and Angie Rice are two transgender women and both served in the military. They're speaking out against President Donald Trump's opposition to transgender people serving, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Sue Robbins, left, and Angie Rice are two transgender women and both served in the military. They're speaking out against President Donald Trump's opposition to transgender people serving, Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)
State leaders announce their new plan to fight homelessness, though many of the details on how to do it remain unknown to the public. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch disagrees with President Donald Trump's proposed ban on transgender people serving in the military. Gov. Gary Herbert endorses Provo Mayor John Curtis before the 3rd Congressional District primary. And Outdoor Retailer makes what could be its final stop in Utah.
At 9 a.m. Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Christopher Smart, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, government and politics editor Dan Harrie, editorial page editor George Pyle and outdoors reporter Erin Alberty join KCPW's Roger McDonough to talk about the week's top stories.