Utah labor unions, teachers rally for public schools

Education » March meant to oppose school policies and budget cuts sought by Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Utah's largest unions joined Saturday with political advocates in a march in downtown Salt Lake City in support of public education.

The demonstration began at the downtown City Library before moving across the street to the City and County Building.

The march was in response to the school-related policies and budget proposals of President Donald Trump and his Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, according to Brad Asay, president of the Utah chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

"Budget cuts from the current administration will drastically impact our kids," Asay said in a statement.

He said DeVos "has a clear agenda of dismantling public education in pursuit of supporting private schools, for-profit charter schools and vouchers, which Utahns clearly voted against."