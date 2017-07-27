Quantcast
Police release identity of man killed in head-on crash during high-speed crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 13 minutes ago
Logan police on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a high-speed chase near Sardine Canyon in Cache County.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper had started chasing 26-year-old Marcos Torres, of Brigham City, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday after several people called 911 to report reckless and erratic driving, according to Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen, whose department was investigating the crash. Torres, driving a pickup truck, was driving south when he veered into oncoming traffic at 6200 South on U.S. Route 89 in Wellsville, and crashed into a northbound semi truck, Jensen said.

The crash caused "an explosion and immediate fire," according to Logan police.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and the semi driver was on fire when he got out of his vehicle, police said. The trooper who had been pursuing Torres extinguished the flames.

The semi driver — who is a reserve police officer for the Rigby, Idaho, police department — was flown to the University of Utah Hospital. He was in critical condition Thursday, according to hospital spokeswoman Sue Winchester.

Investigators are working to determine why Torres drove into the semi, Jensen said.

