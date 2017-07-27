Police release identity of man killed in head-on crash during high-speed crash

Logan police on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a high-speed chase near Sardine Canyon in Cache County.
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper had started chasing 26-year-old Marcos Torres, of Brigham City, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday after several people called 911 to report reckless and erratic driving, according to Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen, whose department was investigating the crash. Torres, driving a pickup truck, was driving south when he veered into oncoming traffic at 6200 South on U.S. Route 89 in Wellsville, and crashed into a northbound semi truck, Jensen said.