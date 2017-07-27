Police release identity of man killed in head-on crash during high-speed crash

The crash caused "an explosion and immediate fire," according to Logan police.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and the semi driver was on fire when he got out of his vehicle, police said. The trooper who had been pursuing Torres extinguished the flames.

The semi driver — who is a reserve police officer for the Rigby, Idaho, police department — was flown to the University of Utah Hospital. He was in critical condition Thursday, according to hospital spokeswoman Sue Winchester.

Investigators are working to determine why Torres drove into the semi, Jensen said.

