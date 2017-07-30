In many Utah jails, there’s no doctor in the house — and sometimes no nurse

Jensen had died of a cardiac arrhythmia, brought on by dehydration, about 30 minutes earlier. The state medical examiner said both occurred in the setting of opiate withdrawal, and medical experts say her death was avoidable, if treated earlier.

Duchesne County's inmate medical services are overseen through contract with a company founded by a Draper physician who has assembled a network of similar clients, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's review of hundreds of public documents.

A small medical team is responsible for the care of hundreds of inmates in nine county jails across a massive expanse of land in Utah and Wyoming, a business that generates hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In most of those jails, inmates are seen by a nurse — if there are any on staff — and await once-weekly visits by Clark or another physician assistant, Joseph Coombs, working for Kennon C. Tubbs MD, a limited liability company founded by its namesake, a former Utah prison physician

The lone nurse in the Duchesne County jail at the time of Jensen's death, a licensed practical nurse who works for the county, didn't call Tubbs' team as Jensen withered in jail, Tubbs said, though his contract specifies that his team will be available by phone every day.

"If Logan Clark or myself would have been contacted, we would have made some medical recommendations," Tubbs said. "But we were never contacted by the jail about that particular patient. So we didn't make any recommendations as to how to take care of her."

Duchesne officials aren't commenting because Jensen's death set off an investigation by Uintah County and a review by the state attorney general's office that has lingered for months. The Tribune also began investigating the contracts in place that designate responsibility for medical and mental health care in jails across Utah at a time when state sentencing reforms are sending more people convicted of drug crimes to county jails rather than prison.

Adequate care? • Prison watchdogs and groups that advocate for inmates who are awaiting trial or are serving short sentences in county jails question the setup and say hundreds are receiving a low level of medical care.

Former director of the Department of Corrections, Gary DeLand, who works with counties inspecting jails in Utah, questioned the once-a-week visits to inmates in jails hundreds of miles apart.

"If he's that spread out, how many places can he be for more than a few minutes at a time?" asked DeLand during a Tribune interview that focused on deaths in Utah jails.

DeLand, who said he wrote the state's jail standards and inspects jails in 26 of Utah's 29 counties, said he was unaware of Tubbs or his network.

A review of those contracts shows Tubbs has designed a system to fit the budgets and requirements for multiple county commissions. The counties attempt to fulfill their constitutional requirement by having a doctor overseeing medical services in their jails while keeping down costs and meeting other policy directives .

Sending one of two physician assistants once a week to jails in northeastern Utah and southwestern Wyoming keeps costs at a level counties can afford, Tubbs said.

"I would be willing to provide five days a week at a price," Tubbs said. "That's just the economics of the whole providing medical care in jails. The sheriff's department has to decide how much they want to invest in how often they want their patients seen. I'm happy to provide whatever services they want."