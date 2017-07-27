Utah Gov. Herbert joins Sen. Hatch in speaking out against Trump’s ban on transgender military service

Republican Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is breaking with President Donald Trump over his new directive to bar transgender people from the military.

"I'm not going to defend President Trump on this issue," the Republican governor said Thursday during his monthly press conference on KUED-TV.

"People ought to be treated fairly with equality — and that includes the gay community, the LGBTQ" community, he said.

He added he did not understand the president's reasoning for the new directive, and, "I feel no compunction to defend Trump's tweeting, and some of the things he says."

That comes a day after Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, dropped his normal defense of Trump and his tweets.