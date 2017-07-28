Southern Utah man detained pending trial in slaying of wife during Alaska cruise

Manzanares was named in a criminal murder complaint on Thursday alleging he killed his wife of 25 years during a domestic dispute while the cruise ship was off the Alaskan coast, two days earlier.

Medical and ship's security personnel, who found her dead at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, described a scene where blood was spattered throughout the cabin — and on the hands and clothing of Kenneth Manzanares, according to charging documents.

A witness told FBI investigators that when he entered the room and asked what had happened, Manzanares replied, "She would not stop laughing at me."

Prosecutors say Manzanares attempted to drag his wife's body toward the cabin's balcony, but the same witness pulled her back into the cabin as security officers arrived.

Later, after being handcuffed by FBI agents in Juneau, Manzanares allegedly blurted out, "My life is over.'"

No further details were contained in the criminal complaint.

At the time of the slaying, the ship was roughly mid-way through its week-long, round trip excursion to Alaska, having sailed out of Seattle on Sunday.

Cruise ship passengers told CBS News that Kenneth Manzanares and his wife — who worked for a St. George realty firm — had been traveling with a large troupe that included their children.

In granting the detention order Thursday, McCoy noted several factors, including the seriousness of the crime charged, the fact that Manzanares had no family ties to Alaska and that the "weight of evidence against the defendant is strong."

The judge also agreed with prosecutors that "no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community ... [or] reasonably assure the defendant's appearance" in court.

Neither the detention or change of venue orders was opposed by attorney Jamie McGrady, an Anchorage-based public defender assigned to represent Manzanares.

McGrady did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday.

