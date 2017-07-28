Southern Utah man accused of slaying wife on cruise was celebrating anniversary

The couple had booked the cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary, a neighbor told The Associated Press on Friday.

Manzanares was named in a criminal murder complaint on Thursday alleging he killed his wife of 18 years during a domestic dispute while the cruise ship was off the Alaskan coast, two days earlier.

Medical and ship's security personnel, who found her dead at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday, described a scene where blood was spattered throughout the cabin — and on the hands and clothing of Kenneth Manzanares, according to charging documents.

A witness told FBI investigators that when he entered the room and asked what had happened, Manzanares replied, "She would not stop laughing at me."

Prosecutors say Manzanares attempted to drag his wife's body toward the cabin's balcony, but the same witness pulled her back into the cabin as security officers arrived.

Later, after being handcuffed by FBI agents in Juneau, Manzanares allegedly blurted out, "My life is over.'"

The couple's three teenage daughters also were on the trip. They were not injured, but no further details about what they may have seen, or other information were contained in the criminal complaint.

The family's neighbor of 10 years, Dana Nicholls, has set up a fundraising page for the girls.

Like Kristy Manzanares, Nicholls works in real estate. Kenneth Manzanares works in auto sales and insurance, Nicholls said.

Nicolls said his goal is to help the couple's daughters with whatever they may need, including funeral expenses. He said two of them are teenagers and one is a young adult.

"Their children are like my children," he said. "They're part of the family."

In hindsight, Nicholls said there never appeared to be any warning signs, Nicholls said.

A spokeswoman for Santa Clara-Ivins police told The Tribune on Thursday that there were no records of officers responding to the home.

"Everybody thinks that there's a big path that leads to something like this — and absolutely nothing. Just absolutely nothing," Nicholls told The AP in a phone interview from Santa Clara.

He also said he does not want the world to see Kenneth as a monster.