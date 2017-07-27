Eagle Mountain mayor to make early exit after landing job with Rocky Mountain Power

"We have all worked diligently to provide the residents of Eagle Mountain with clarity and transparency in all communications," he wrote in the letter, which he published to his blog Wednesday. "It is in this same spirit that I tender this resignation in order to prevent any perception of a conflict of interest."

Pengra could not be reached immediately for comment Thursday.

Eagle Mountain's city council will hold a special meeting Aug. 14 to appoint someone to serve until the end of Pengra's term.

"I have confidence that each of you will lead with integrity, wisdom, and kindness as you seek to appoint an interim mayor in the interest of maintaining stability within city operations," Pengra wrote in the letter to council. "If I did not have this confidence in each of you, my decision would have been far more difficult."

Fionnuala Kofoed, the city recorder, said she hadn't received any applications for the job as of Thursday morning. She noted it's possible the council could appoint one of the five candidates currently running for mayor, if they apply, or a member of the current council to the position.

"It does have the potential to get complicated and possibly create another vacancy if the council were to appoint a sitting member," she said.

The council will also have to consider whether to hire someone with a primary or secondary income, as city code requires mayoral candidates to determine which they'd prefer. Pengra received a primary income of $70,000 including benefits, compared to the secondary income of $27,700.

Linda Peterson, Eagle Mountain's public information officer, said she was unsure whether the council would prioritize candidates looking for a secondary income in an effort to save the city money over the next five months.

"That'll be up to the city council," she said. "I'm not sure what their criteria individually is going to be as far as their preference for an appointment, so we'll have to see at the special meeting what they consider to be a priority."

