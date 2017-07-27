Weber County plane crash: ‘Hey, I’m going down!,’ pilot reported; help offered for witnesses

Clarke, 48, and his wife, Diana Clarke, 46, both of Taylor, an unincorporated area south of Marriott-Slaterville.

Passengers Perry Huffaker, 45, and Sarah Huffaker, 42, of West Haven, also died.

The four had planned to fly to Island Park, Idaho, for a vacation, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce.

The plane crashed not far from Ogden-Hinckley Airport, on the interstate near Riverdale Road. While no one on the ground was hurt, there were many witnesses.

The Utah Department of Public Safety's Victim Services and agencies in Weber County have established a Family Assistance Center where witnesses and those affected by the rash can receive information and counseling. The center will be open today from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Weber County Building, 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Anyone needing assistance can also contact Jamie Pitt, the county's victim witness coordinator at 801-399-8377.

Clark's brother, Corry Don Clarke, died in another plane crash in the same area on July 16, 2002. Corry, then 34, was a passenger on an experimental, helicopter-like gyroplane when it, too, plunged to the ground shortly after takeoff from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. The 41-year-old pilot, Steward Thatcher, of Farmington, also died in that crash.

Wednesday's crash shocked friends and family of the victims.

"Words cannot describe the feelings I have right now ... It's a sickening feeling to watch it on the news knowing it's your family," Justin Robins of Layton, the Clarkes' nephew, wrote on Facebook. "I'm saddened knowing that their kids have lost their parents. One was getting married this next month, another was on a mission to Germany, and two of them are doing a service project in Mexico right now.

"They were two of the most giving, service oriented, and spiritually fit people I know. They've raised their kids with good morals and a solid spiritual foundation. Diana and Layne you will truly be missed by so many," Robins added.

Perry Huffaker was Ogden's parks manager, according to a Facebook post from Ogden Pioneer Days. He had served as the Ogden representative on its Pioneer Days rodeo committee, which had just wrapped its 2017 event.

"He was dedicated to his family, his work, and his community," the post stated. "Perry was a vital part of our organization, and we'll miss him tremendously."

The plane took off from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, then crashed about a half-mile away, confirmed Allen Kenitzer, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 1 p.m., the plane, reportedly flying south and failing to gain altitude when its engine emitted a loud noise, plunged 300 feet and hit the median of I-15, where it burst into flames.