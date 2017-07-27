Charges: ‘She would not stop laughing at me,’ Utah man said after allegedly killing wife on Alaska cruise ship

Medical personal pronounced her dead, apparently from a "severe head wound." Blood was discovered "throughout the room on multiple surfaces," and on the hands and clothing of Kenneth Manzanares, Watson wrote.

A witness also reported that when he entered the room and asked the husband what had happened, Manzanares replied, "She would not stop laughing at me."

The affidavit further states that after saying that, Manzanares attempted to drag his wife's body toward the cabin's balcony. The witness said he thwarted the effort by pulling the woman's body back into the cabin as security officers arrived on the scene.

Watson wrote that later, when being processed during a search of the cabin by FBI agents in Juneau, Manzanares "spontaneously stated, 'my life is over.' "

No further details were contained in the criminal complaint. Manzanares remained in federal custody. No court dates were immediately set.

The slaying allegedly occurred as the cruise ship was roughly mid-way through its week-long excursion to Alaska, having sailed out of Seattle on Sunday.

Efforts to reach Manzanares family and friends for comment Thursday were not immediately successful. Messages left with the victim's co-workers at the Sotheby's International Realty offices in St. George initially went unanswered.

Princess Cruises stated Thursday that the ship had been on a seven-day, round trip cruise that sailed out of Seattle on Sunday. It was en route to the Tracy Arm Fjord but was forced to divert direct to Juneau to meet FBI agents.

Eight hours later, after investigators arrested Manzanares and cleared the crime scene, the ship continued on to Skagway. Manzanares was being held Thursday in the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau, said FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier.

The Emerald Princess was carrying 3,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members on a weeklong trip that left Sunday from Seattle. The ship docked in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday morning.

The FBI said it is required to step in when such deaths occur in international or U.S. waters.

