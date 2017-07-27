Quantcast
Utah forecast: More thunder, but just light rain this time; warmer temperatures

More thunderstorms and scattered rain showers will roll over northern Utah heading toward the weekend, but a repeat of the widespread flooding earlier this week was not expected.

The National Weather Service predicted precipitation will both be light and mostly limited to the northern Wasatch Range and eastern Utah's Uintas as monsoonal moisture continues to move into the region out of the Southwest.

So, relax. No need to look up Noah's (or Evan Almighty's) phone, email or social media sites to reserve slots on any large barges crafted of gopher wood and pitch and laden with floating zoos.

However, northern Utah temperatures are once more on the rise. Highs Friday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will be in the mid-90s, up 4-5 degrees from Thursday's forecast. Saturday will being partly cloudy skies and highs once more in the mid-90s.

Clear and sunny skies will bring high temperatures in the triple-digits once more to southern Utah on Friday, up 5-7 degrees from Thursday's forecast. Utah's Dixie looks for highs to dip into the upper-90s on Saturday as some thunderstorms — but with only a slight chance of rain — return to the redrocks and high deserts.

What storm activity is predicted is not enough to alter pollution over the state's urban valleys. Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Box Elder counties rate "yellow," or moderate for ozone and particulates through Friday; the rest of the state earns "green," or healthy air quality grades.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported only mold as elevated ("moderate") on its pollen index as of Thursday. Other allergens were "low," or did not register.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

