Utah forecast: More thunder, but just light rain this time; warmer temperatures

However, northern Utah temperatures are once more on the rise. Highs Friday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will be in the mid-90s, up 4-5 degrees from Thursday's forecast. Saturday will being partly cloudy skies and highs once more in the mid-90s.

Clear and sunny skies will bring high temperatures in the triple-digits once more to southern Utah on Friday, up 5-7 degrees from Thursday's forecast. Utah's Dixie looks for highs to dip into the upper-90s on Saturday as some thunderstorms — but with only a slight chance of rain — return to the redrocks and high deserts.

What storm activity is predicted is not enough to alter pollution over the state's urban valleys. Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Box Elder counties rate "yellow," or moderate for ozone and particulates through Friday; the rest of the state earns "green," or healthy air quality grades.

The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported only mold as elevated ("moderate") on its pollen index as of Thursday. Other allergens were "low," or did not register.

For more extensive forecast information visit the Tribune's weather page at http://www.sltrib.com/news/weather/.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims