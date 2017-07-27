Utah forecast: More thunder, but just light rain this time; warmer temperatures

More thunderstorms and scattered rain showers will roll over northern Utah heading toward the weekend, but a repeat of the widespread flooding earlier this week was not expected.
The National Weather Service predicted precipitation will both be light and mostly limited to the northern Wasatch Range and eastern Utah's Uintas as monsoonal moisture continues to move into the region out of the Southwest.
So, relax. No need to look up Noah's (or Evan Almighty's) phone, email or social media sites to reserve slots on any large barges crafted of gopher wood and pitch and laden with floating zoos.