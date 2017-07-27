Group sues to block release of voter information to Trump’s election fraud commission

After receiving the request, Cox announced on June 30 that he would provide only publicly available data and protect sensitive information.

State law imposes strict limitations on access to private records, and even stricter ones on how those records can be used, the suit states.

"I assure the voters of Utah that we will only provide information that is otherwise available to the public," Cox said in June, listing Social Security and driver license numbers as protected information that would not be shared.

Mark Thomas, Cox's chief deputy and state director of elections, disputed some of the claims in the lawsuit, affirming that the lieutenant governor would not be sharing voter-registration records previously designated as private and that the commission would likely be required to pay a fee to access the database, unless it received a waiver.

"They base a lot of [the lawsuit] off of the statement that the lieutenant governor provided [in June] and the statement was just that — a statement," Thomas said. "It didn't dictate every process or procedure and rule and law that we were going to follow in order to ensure we're compliant with state law as well as trying to being compliant with the federal government's request."

In June, Cox did not say whether he would share birth dates, which are treated as private records in Utah but are publicly available for some uses. But Thomas told The Tribune that the state will not release birth dates to the commission unless it determines the use of such information would comply with Utah law.

The groups suing also are concerned about the commission making voter rolls public.

The lawsuit argues that if the database were made public, the elections chief would be unable to guarantee that the information would be used legally because someone could request the information directly from the commission rather than from the state. Therefore, private firms could use the information however they saw fit, the lawsuit states.

But Thomas said private organizations are already able to gain access to the information, so voters' information would be no more available than it's always been.

"People come in and purchase this all the time," he said. "We don't have a choice. The law says this is public information."

Both LWV and LULAC Utah organize voter-registration events, and the lawsuit's authors expressed concern that the release of voter rolls would discourage political engagement.

"[Current] and prospective voters will be more reluctant to participate in elections or register to vote in the future if they understand that [the election chief] is willing to provide information on the Voter List to entities who openly admit that they intend to make the information public," the lawsuit states.

Thomas said nine people across the state have had their information removed from the database over the last month but said he has no way of knowing whether that was because of the commission and privacy concerns or because of people moving.

"I don't think it's an issue where people are running to the clerk's office," he said.

The groups also say the information in the Utah Voter Database could be used to "solicit, harass or otherwise infringe upon the privacy" of voters, including members of the LWV and LULAC Utah.