West Jordan appoints interim city manager

The West Jordan City Council appointed city attorney David R. Brickey to serve as interim city manager in a unanimous vote Wednesday evening.

Brickey, who had worked for West Jordan as city attorney, takes over for Mark Palesh, who announced his retirement July 14.

Palesh will take an advisory role for a few months during the transition, according to a news release.

The council also unanimously approved Russ Wall to the position of deputy city manager, a role it had been trying to fill since April, the release stated.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf