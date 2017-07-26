Mormon church’s lobbyist is Utah Legislature’s choice to lead its research office

Government » Before representing Mormon faith, John Cannon worked for lawmakers for two decades.

Utah legislative leaders are proposing to hire the top lobbyist for the LDS Church to head their Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel (OLRGC), which provides legal and policy review for proposed legislation.

They are proposing to hire John Cannon to replace Michael Christensen, who is retiring after leading OLRGC since 2000.

Cannon has been a lobbyist for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2012 — with the title of director of community and government affairs — and his hiring may raise eyebrows for a Legislature with a membership that is 90 percent Mormon.

Cannon previously worked in the Legislature for more than two decades — first as an analyst, then as managing policy analyst for OLRGC.