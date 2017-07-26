Senate Republicans fail in latest effort to kill Obamacare, look to try again

Washington • Senate Republicans lost round two of their efforts to gut Obamacare on Wednesday and now may look to what Washington is calling a "skinny repeal" that would toss out mandates that Americans buy health insurance and that businesses with more than 50 employees provide insurance plans.

The legislation would leave intact most of the remaining provisions of Obamacare, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch of Utah both voted Wednesday to repeal Obamacare but delay its implementation for two years, though seven GOP senators broke with their party and voted with Democrats against the move, dooming the legislation. It failed 55-45.