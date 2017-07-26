Quantcast
Senate Republicans fail in latest effort to kill Obamacare, look to try again

Washington • Senate Republicans lost round two of their efforts to gut Obamacare on Wednesday and now may look to what Washington is calling a "skinny repeal" that would toss out mandates that Americans buy health insurance and that businesses with more than 50 employees provide insurance plans.

The legislation would leave intact most of the remaining provisions of Obamacare, formally called the Affordable Care Act.

Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch of Utah both voted Wednesday to repeal Obamacare but delay its implementation for two years, though seven GOP senators broke with their party and voted with Democrats against the move, dooming the legislation. It failed 55-45.

Lee's spokesman, Conn Carroll, said the senator is "looking for a path to repeal as much of Obamacare as possible" and will file amendments to "provide regulatory relief" to Utahns that will decrease insurance premiums.

Carroll said the amendments were still being worked out.

The Senate also voted on a Democratic proposal along party lines that would have ended debate on the health-care legislation.

Senate leaders have offered several options to get rid of Obamacare as Republicans have promised since it was passed in 2010. An effort to repeal the law, reduce marketplace subsidies, roll back Medicaid expansions and allow health plans that don't meet Obamacare's guidelines also failed Tuesday.

