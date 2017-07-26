Quantcast
House OKs Rep. Love’s plan to use public money for Congress members’ home security

Washington • The House passed an amendment Wednesday proposed by Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, that would allow members of Congress to use their office funds to provide security at their personal homes.

Love's move comes after the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and threats against members, including Love.

The Utah Republican also noted on the House floor that someone had posted her address on social media with the statement, "We've signed your death certificate. You won't see us coming."

Love's amendment, accepted by a voice vote in the House, allows members of Congress to take taxpayer funds already allocated to them and use such money for home security systems as long as they don't involve permanent construction.

"We do not face these threats because we are candidates for office, but because we are sitting members of Congress," Love said. "This amendment will give members the ability to protect themselves and their families if they need to."

The House previously passed legislation to add $25,000 for each member of Congress to add more security to his or her congressional office. Also, the Federal Election Commission said members could use their campaign funds for security at events.

