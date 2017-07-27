He went from foster care in Utah to the White House, and he wants more Latinos to lead

"I was an assistant to the president of the United States and director of intergovernmental affairs before I ever mustered the courage to share my story," Ibarra told the crowd. "Our stories are powerful, and they need to be told. When we do, it gives others confidence, motivation, inspiration and hope that they, too, can succeed."

Ibarra and his younger brother David were born in Salt Lake City to a Mexican father of indigenous Zapotec heritage and to a white American teenage mother in the 1950s. His parents' marriage was socially unacceptable, he said, and after it ended, his 18-year-old mother placed the two young boys in the foster care system.

"For most of the first 15 years of my life, we were without a traditional family. As kids, we both wondered about who we were and why we were alone," Ibarra said. "And we coped with our experience very differently."

While he was a talkative peacemaker, his brother became "shy, reserved and angry" about their life in foster care, Ibarra said. His brother's skin was darker than his, and he was "confronted with discrimination and racism frequently."

When the boys were 15 and 14 years old, their father — who had maintained a relationship with his sons — invited them to live with him in Sacramento, Calif.

"The decision to leave Utah, reuniting with my father, was a game changer for both David and I," Ibarra said. "Doing so gave us the opportunity to gain self-awareness and help us find the identity missing in our lives."

From their father, the boys learned the value of hard work and to be proud of their heritage, Ibarra said. They were surprised at the number of Latinos who lived in Sacramento and "felt immediately more comfortable about our identity."

The brothers were active in sports and student government, and those experiences gave Ibarra a sense of purpose.

He went on to "shatter the glass ceiling" and has been inspiring Latinos his whole life, said master of ceremonies Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto Latino, a nonprofit organization that pushes young Latinos and Hispanics to be active in politics and to register to vote.

In the many different roles he's had, "the common thread for me is I am an advocate by profession," Ibarra said.

Clinton once told him that "winning is about addition and multiplication; losing is about subtraction and division," Ibarra said.

"Contrary to what you may witness from some in Washington today, that is still the best formula for success in leadership and in life," he told the crowd, which responded with applause.

Ibarra founded the Latino Leaders Network as a "platform to keep making a difference in the community."

The luncheons are a chance for Latino leaders to share their stories, Ibarra said.