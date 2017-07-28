Quantcast
Watch: Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz debate in Provo

Provo • As his two Republican competitors criticized him, Provo Mayor John Curtis gripped the podium a little tighter and grinned.

The attacks against him started midway through a Friday night debate — the second in the GOP primary race to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Utah County businessman Tanner Ainge took the first shot. And former state Rep. Chris Herrod piled on from there.

They blasted Curtis for being a registered Democrat about 20 years ago. They condemned him as being a flimsy and willing-to-fold conservative now. And they accused him of raising taxes during his eight years as mayor.

"I'm a little bit concerned about my opponent John Curtis," Ainge said in response to a question about bridging the divide between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. "While I think it's important to work together, I don't think you actually have to switch sides to do it."

Herrod quickly backed Ainge, saying it frustrates him "when people say they're conservative but their actions are not."

Their feisty comments were met by a nearly even mix of cheers and boos from the crowd of about 300 people. Curtis defended himself with a joke and a list of his values: liberty, personal responsibility, accountability and family values.

"Like Jason Chaffetz, like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, I once had a fling on the dark side," he said, referring to his former Democratic leanings. "That was 20 years ago, and I've never looked back. Some people will never forgive me for that."

 

