Watch: Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz debate in Provo

Provo • As his two Republican competitors criticized him, Provo Mayor John Curtis gripped the podium a little tighter and grinned.

The attacks against him started midway through a Friday night debate — the second in the GOP primary race to replace former Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Utah County businessman Tanner Ainge took the first shot. And former state Rep. Chris Herrod piled on from there.

They blasted Curtis for being a registered Democrat about 20 years ago. They condemned him as being a flimsy and willing-to-fold conservative now. And they accused him of raising taxes during his eight years as mayor.