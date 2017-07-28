Quantcast
Watch live: Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz debate live in Provo

Provo • Most Utahns know just a few things about the three candidates battling for the Republican nomination to fill the congressional seat of recently retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

John Curtis is the two-term mayor of Provo. Chris Herrod is a former state legislator. Tanner Ainge is a financial adviser and son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.

Ainge has been endorsed by several legislators representing the Utah County area. Herrod has the stamp of approval from conservative Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. And Curtis is supported by Gov. Gary Herbert and 21 fellow mayors.

But policy differences?

It's hard to say because the candidates have allowed the public to see little beyond the conservative label each claims.

The Salt Lake Tribune, in partnership with the Hinckley Institute of Politics, hopes to change that Friday evening with a public debate in Provo. Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce will moderate the three-way debate.

The public event aimed at drawing out the candidates' views and differences begins at 7 p.m. in the Utah County Convention Center. It is open to the public and will be streamed live here and on The Tribune's Facebook page. A full video of the debate will be available later Friday evening.

 

