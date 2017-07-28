Two Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz snipe at front-runner John Curtis

"I'm a little bit concerned about my opponent John Curtis," Ainge said in response to a question about bridging the divide between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. "While I think it's important to work together, I don't think you actually have to switch sides to do it."

Herrod quickly backed Ainge, saying it frustrates him "when people say they're conservative but their actions are not."

Their feisty comments were met by a nearly even mix of cheers and boos from the crowd of about 300 people. Curtis defended himself with a joke and a list of his values: liberty, personal responsibility, accountability and family values.

"Like Jason Chaffetz, like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, I once had a fling on the dark side," he said, referring to his former Democratic leanings. "That was 20 years ago, and I've never looked back. Some people will never forgive me for that."

His staff also responded by circulating papers among members of the media with a comment from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, who has endorsed Curtis and denounced the other candidates for negative campaigning.

The heated exchanges quickly overshadowed the candidates' responses on health care, Russia and public lands — topics the three gave nearly identical answers to. After posing a question on education, Jennifer Napier-Pearce, Salt Lake Tribune editor and co-moderator of the debate, even teased: "I anticipate similar themes in your responses."

For most of the hourlong event, hosted by The Tribune and the Hinckley Institute of Politics, that was the case. The biggest difference came in the response from the audience. Curtis consistently received the loudest applause — the event was held on his home court at Provo's Utah Valley Convention Center.

He also has the early lead in the primary. The latest Tribune-Hinckley Institute poll shows Curtis trouncing his competitors by a more than 2-to-1 margin — with 37 percent of support — among Republicans registered to vote.

Smaller spats broke out over taxes and immigration. Herrod bashed Provo for being a "sanctuary city" and not complying with immigration enforcement. Curtis rebutted, saying there's "at least 100 police officers that would be extremely offended to hear Provo be called a sanctuary city. … I am proud to say that we are not a sanctuary city, and I would not condone that in Provo."

Curtis didn't abstain from lobbing barbs.

After Ainge, who has not held elective office, declared that he's "the only one who hasn't raised taxes," the mayor had a quick, sarcastic reply: "Tanner, we're so proud of you." At the end of the debate, Curtis shook it off as a "fun moment."

Ainge, meanwhile, stood by his remarks about Curtis' party loyalty and called his opponent a "good guy."

"Mayor Curtis has a record," he said. "I think it's important for people to know."

Some in the audience weren't so quick to brush off the negative comments. Kim Snelson, a Provo resident who supports Curtis' run, believes Ainge went too far and "tried to make a nonissue an issue."

"He used it as his personal platform to attack John Curtis," she said.