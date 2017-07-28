Tonight: Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz debate live in Provo

But policy differences?

It's hard to say because the candidates have allowed the public to see little beyond the conservative label each claims.

The Salt Lake Tribune, in partnership with the Hinckley Institute of Politics, hopes to change that Friday evening with a public debate in Provo. Tribune Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce will moderate the three-way debate.

The public event aimed at drawing out the candidates' views and differences begins at 7 p.m. in the Utah County Convention Center. It is open to the public and will be streamed live here and on The Tribune's Facebook page. A full video of the debate will be available later Friday evening.