Tonight: Republican candidates to replace Chaffetz debate live in Provo

Provo • Most Utahns know just a few things about the three candidates battling for the Republican nomination to fill the congressional seat of recently retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
John Curtis is the two-term mayor of Provo. Chris Herrod is a former state legislator. Tanner Ainge is a financial adviser and son of Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge.
Ainge has been endorsed by several legislators representing the Utah County area. Herrod has the stamp of approval from conservative Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. And Curtis is supported by Gov. Gary Herbert and 21 fellow mayors.