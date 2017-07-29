Ted Cruz in Utah to rally support for Chris Herrod’s run for Chaffetz’s congressional seat

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and former state Rep. Chris Herrod will team up in Lehi on Saturday for an afternoon campaign rally.

Herrod is running for the 3rd Congressional District seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz, which includes Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan, Salt Lake, Utah and Wasatch counties.

The rally is set for 2:30 p.m. at 4205 Chapel Ridge Road, in Lehi. Admission is free.

A real estate agent and former teacher, Herrod supported Cruz when the senator sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Cruz announced his support for Herrod's candidacy in June, after delegates at the Utah GOP's state convention tapped him as the party's candidate.