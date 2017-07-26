Quantcast
One dead, two injured in St. George crash

A man is dead after a crash in St. George on Wednesday morning.

Tyler Charles, 32, was driving a truck on State Route 7 between St. George and Hurricane just before 7 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The truck driver swerved and overcorrected before it crashed off the road and landed upside down.

Charles, from Fredonia, Ariz., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two other women were in the truck, UHP stated, and were not wearing seat belts. They weren't ejected from the truck, and they suffered minor injuries.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and are considering drugs or alcohol as a factor.

