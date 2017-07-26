Quantcast
One person dead after high-speed chase crash near Sardine Canyon

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

One person was dead after a high-speed chase ended with a pickup truck crashing into a semitrailer near the mouth of Sardine Canyon in Cache County on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol had started chasing the pickup driver at 1:30 p.m., and the truck crashed one minute later, at 6200 South on U.S. Route 89 in Wellsville, according to Logan police Chief Gary Jensen, whose department was investigating the crash.

Jensen said he did not immediately know why UHP was chasing the pickup driver.

The pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the semi, Jensen said. The driver of the truck died, and the driver of the semi was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

Investigators are working to determine why the truck crossed into the oncoming traffic, Jensen said. The truck driver's identity has not been released yet, pending officers notifying family members.

Officials expected U.S. 89 to be closed until 5 or 6 p.m., while they investigate the cause of the crash, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Traffic was diverted to State Routes 101 and 23.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

