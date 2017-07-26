One person dead after high-speed chase crash near Sardine Canyon

One person was dead after a high-speed chase ended with a pickup truck crashing into a semitrailer near the mouth of Sardine Canyon in Cache County on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol had started chasing the pickup driver at 1:30 p.m., and the truck crashed one minute later, at 6200 South on U.S. Route 89 in Wellsville, according to Logan police Chief Gary Jensen, whose department was investigating the crash.

Jensen said he did not immediately know why UHP was chasing the pickup driver.

The pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the semi, Jensen said. The driver of the truck died, and the driver of the semi was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City.