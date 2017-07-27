In a year, Gov. Herbert hopes Pioneer Park will be so safe he can play tennis there

He added, "We can do it by … focusing and uniting by eliminating the criminal element," and "I'm setting kind of a goal of a year to have that done and completed. I think we can have significant improvement."

A day after a closed-door summit with state, county and city leaders made a pledge of renewed and united efforts to clean up that area after a rash of murders and beatings. They designated Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox as the point person — nicknamed the homeless czar — to tackle the problem, but said little else by way of spelling out a specific plan.

Herbert continued pushing for more effort by suggesting he might consider calling a special session of the Legislature to provide more resources.

He also called for possible reopening of Salt Lake County's now-closed Oxbow jail or using facilities at Camp Williams of the Utah National Guard to provide extra space to jail people who may be arrested in planned stepped-up law enforcement.

"Having enhanced law enforcement is the first step," Herbert said, adding state, county and city officers will work together to attack crime in the neighborhood — along with federal officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

But that will cost money, although the governor said how much is still unknown.

"The Legislature has expressed a willingness to step up and help add to the resources that are already being provided by the city and the county," Herbert said. "I am willing, in fact, to call a special session" to address it.

The governor added that the effort to remove criminals won't work "unless we have places to put them — jail space."

So, he said, "We've had proposals presented to us to use Camp Williams. We have a proposal to open up Oxbow, which I think is a better proposal," which he would like to see pursued by possibly helping Salt Lake County with funding.

While some have called for moving a state liquor store away from the area, Herbert said, "It's not high on my priority list" — but acknowledged it may be a contributing factor to drunkenness in the area.

But he said that enforcing laws against drunken and disorderly conduct will be an important part of cleaning up the area.

"We see people passed out during the middle of the day in the parks and in the medians," he said. "We heard yesterday of a story about people out trying to mow the lawn and we had a person there on the grass that they just had to mow around."

The governor said, "That's not acceptable behavior. We need to make sure that we enforce the law, and that includes even the minor laws of vagrancy and trespass."

He noted that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had success in cleaning up his city, "called that the 'broken-window theory.' If you take care of the little things, then the big things will take care of themselves also. If you ignore those little things, then it's like we don't care about the law."