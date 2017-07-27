Quantcast
Herbert news conference expected to focus on new strategy to clean up Rio Grande district

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 47 minutes ago
Gov. Gary Herbert holds his monthly news conference Thursday — with crime, addiction and homelessness in Salt Lake City's Rio Grande district expected to be a hot topic.

Herbert and House Speaker Greg Hughes joined other state and local leaders Wednesday for a closed-door "frank" discussion of the problem that has been punctuated in recent days with homicides and assaults.

No clear strategy was revealed when the officials emerged to speak to reporters, although the participants agreed efforts going forward will be substantial and closely coordinated. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was designated the campaign's "point person" — or homeless czar in the popular vernacular.

Herbert freely conceded the problem is tough and complex.

"It is not an easy issue. There is no easy fix," the governor said. "But everyone is saying it's time — we can do better."

Leaders have pledged to close the downtown shelter in two years and replace it with smaller, more services-oriented resource centers scattered in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake. But a solution to the Rio Grande "lawlessness" can't wait that long, the governor and Hughes insisted.

Whatever the short-term strategy turns out to be, it's certain to involve more arrests — and additional jail beds — as well as beefed-up treatment for drug addicts and people with mental illness.

This story will be updated following the governor's news conference.

 

