Herbert news conference addresses new strategy to clean up Rio Grande district

Gov. Gary Herbert holds his monthly news conference Thursday — with crime, addiction and homelessness in Salt Lake City's Rio Grande district expected to be a hot topic.

Herbert and House Speaker Greg Hughes joined other state and local leaders Wednesday for a closed-door "frank" discussion of the problem that has been punctuated in recent days with homicides and assaults.

No clear strategy was revealed when the officials emerged to speak to reporters, although the participants agreed efforts going forward will be substantial and closely coordinated. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox was designated the campaign's "point person" — or homeless czar in the popular vernacular.