Utah’s transgender military vets stunned by Trump’s reinstatement of service ban

Trump announced on Twitter the decision to ban transgender people from military service "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

In a second tweet, the president said he had consulted with "generals and military" experts in making the decision.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he added.

At the Pentagon, members of the staff of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis appeared to have been caught unaware by Trump's tweets, The Associated Press reported.

A previous ban on transgender service members openly serving in the military was lifted Oct. 1, 2016, by then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who also directed the Pentagon to set rules for allowing transgender individuals to join the armed forces.

The policy change had allowed transgender servicemen and women to get medical care and allowed them to change their gender identities in their Pentagon personnel records.

Robbins, a Woods Cross electronics engineer whose family holds military service as a core value, said last year's decision to open the door to transgender individuals brought her great joy.

"That door has been closed now," said Robbins, 56, who serves on the boards of both the Utah Pride Center and the Transgender Education Association of Utah. "If I was a person transitioning now and was considering joining the military now, I'd have some very large doubts about whether to do that."

Robbins and Rice said a new ban on transgender service creates an unstable environment and paints a target on the backs of vulnerable individuals who may face threats to their personal safety and their military careers.

"They could have served many years and now could be facing discharge just for who they are," she said. "So all of this takes away from our military readiness and causes a major disruption solely off a string of tweets."

Estimates from the RAND Corp. place the number of transgender people currently serving in the military at about 15,000.

A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, declined to answer questions from the AP about what Trump's tweets mean for the current policy, including whether transgender people already serving in the military will be kicked out.

"Call the White House," he told the AP.