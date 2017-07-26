Two married couples from Weber County dead after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

Two married couples from Weber County died Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The victims were Layne Clarke, 48, and Diana Clarke, 46, of Taylor, an unincorporated area south of Marriott-Slaterville; and Perry Huffaker, 45, and Sarah Huffaker, 42, of West Haven, according to the DPS.

The plane — a single-engine Beech A36 Bonanza — took off from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, then crashed about a half-mile away, confirmed Allen Kenitzer, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 1 p.m., the plane ended up in the median of I-15, where it burst into flames.