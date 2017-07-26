Quantcast
Two married couples from Weber County dead after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

By connect
First Published      Updated 39 minutes ago
Two married couples from Weber County died Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

The victims were Layne Clarke, 48, and Diana Clarke, 46, of Taylor, an unincorporated area south of Marriott-Slaterville; and Perry Huffaker, 45, and Sarah Huffaker, 42, of West Haven, according to the DPS.

The plane — a single-engine Beech A36 Bonanza — took off from the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, then crashed about a half-mile away, confirmed Allen Kenitzer, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 1 p.m., the plane ended up in the median of I-15, where it burst into flames.

Randy Paulson, told KUTV reporters that the plane was traveling south "trying to gain altitude."

He estimated the plane was about 300 feet in the air when the engine made a "super loud sound" and made a vertical drop toward the Interstate.

"It was a big black solid red ball of fire," Paulson told KUTV. "There's no way you could've survived it."

Truck driver Obdulio Ruiz said it appeared that the pilot was trying to land the plane on the interstate just before the crash, according to the Associated Press.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the freeway and all but one southbound lane as of about 1:20 p.m., DPS tweeted.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the freeway would reopen at 7 p.m.

