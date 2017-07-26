Four dead after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

Four people died Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Officials were working on notifying family members, according to DPS, which first tweeted about the crash at about 1 p.m.

Truck driver Obdulio Ruiz said it appeared that the pilot was trying to land the plane on the interstate just before the crash, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from a nearby municipal airport and crashed about a half mile away, the Associated Press reported. The location of the crash, near milepost 340, is near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.