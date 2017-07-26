Quantcast
Four dead after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Four people died Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Officials were working on notifying family members, according to DPS, which first tweeted about the crash at about 1 p.m.

Truck driver Obdulio Ruiz said it appeared that the pilot was trying to land the plane on the interstate just before the crash, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from a nearby municipal airport and crashed about a half mile away, the Associated Press reported. The location of the crash, near milepost 340, is near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The plane ended up in the median, and tweets from motorists showed there was a fire at the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed. One southbound lane was open as of about 1:20 p.m., DPS tweeted.

Significant traffic delays were expected throughout the afternoon, officials said.

The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

 

