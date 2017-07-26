Quantcast
Casualties reported after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 33 minutes ago

An unknown number of casualties were reported when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road on Wednesday afternoon, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported at about 1 p.m.

The plane reportedly landed in the median, and tweets from motorists showed there was a fire at the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed and only one southbound lane was open as of about 1:20 p.m., DPS tweeted.

Significant traffic delays were expected throughout the afternoon, officials said.

The location of the crash, near milepost 340, is near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.

 

