Casualties reported after small plane crashes on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road

An unknown number of casualties were reported when a small plane crashed on Interstate 15 near Riverdale Road on Wednesday afternoon, the Utah Department of Public Safety reported at about 1 p.m.

The plane reportedly landed in the median, and tweets from motorists showed there was a fire at the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed and only one southbound lane was open as of about 1:20 p.m., DPS tweeted.

Significant traffic delays were expected throughout the afternoon, officials said.

The location of the crash, near milepost 340, is near the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The Tribune will update this story as more information is available.