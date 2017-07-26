Trump calls for release of Utahn Josh Holt during talks on Venezuela sanctions

Holt, a 25-year-old Riverton native, went to Venezuela to marry Thamara Condelo, whom he'd met online while trying to find someone with whom he could practice speaking Spanish.

The couple had planned to return to Salt Lake City when Caleno obtained a visa, but was instead arrested on June 30, 2016, after returning from their honeymoon. Venezuelan officials accused Holt of stockpiling guns and grenades in Canelo's apartment.

Holt's mother, Laurie Holt, has since reported inhumane prison conditions and adamantly advocated for his release, while coordinating with Utah politicians and federal officials.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch expressed gratitude to Trump, calling him an "ally" in the fight to return Holt home.

"Over the last few months, I've had the opportunity to discuss Josh's case with the President, his cabinet and several members of the Holt family," Hatch said in a written statement. "I'm deeply grateful for their commitment to justice and their willingness to help an innocent Utahn and his wife return home."

The White House call focused on the United States' commitment to impose new sanctions if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro follows through on plans to rewrite the country's constitution July 30.

Last week, 7.1 million Venezuelans worldwide — more than 3,000 of whom were in Utah — voted in a referendum opposing Maduro's plan.

"The United States will not stand by as democracy is eroded in Venezuela," Trump said.

