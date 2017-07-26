Utah woman dies after domestic dispute on Alaskan cruise

A 39-year-old Utah woman is dead as the result of a domestic dispute that occurred on an Alaskan cruise ship, according to a news release from Princess Cruises on Wednesday.

The company did not identify the woman, specify how she died or say whether any arrests had been made.

The dispute occurred Tuesday about 9 p.m. on the Emerald Princess, which had departed from Seattle on Sunday and was in the water near Alaska, according to the release.

The company's fleet security team was coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities to investigate the incident, the release said, and investigators were expected to embark the ship when it arrived in Juneau, Alaska on Wednesday morning. FBI spokeswoman Staci Feger-Pellessier confirmed that an evidence response team and victims specialists were flying to Juneau on Wednesday.