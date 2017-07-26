Hatch breaks with Trump, says transgender people should be able to serve in the military

Washington • Sen. Orrin Hatch broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, disagreeing with the commander in chief's new directive to bar transgender people from military service.

"I don't think we should be discriminating against anyone," Hatch, a Utah Republican, said in a statement on Twitter. "Transgender people are people, and deserve the best we can do for them."

Hatch added that he wanted more information and "clarity" from military leaders about Trump's decision.

The president tweeted earlier Wednesday that after consulting military generals and experts the United States "will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military."