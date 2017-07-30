Support grows for ballot item angling for more school money

"It shows that the narrative about needing to increase funding for public education is one that is resonating well," said Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, which co-commissioned both polls with The Salt Lake Tribune.

Bob Marquardt, Our Schools Now committee member and chairman of Education First, said the results were encouraging with more than a year to go before voters cast their ballots.

Organizers announced the initiative in November and held a series of legally required town hall meetings this month. But Marquardt said many Utahns still may not know the specifics of how the proposed tax increases will benefit education.

"Our campaign really won't ramp up in a big way until next year," he said. "Once people learn more about how the money would be used and the details of this, we think that we will continue to rise."

Dan Jones & Associates conducted the new poll July 18 through 20. It surveyed 614 registered Utah voters. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.95 percentage points.

Participants were asked a different question than the one used in January, due to changes in the size and structure of the tax hikes sought by Our Schools Now.

At that time, 55 percent of respondents backed the initiative — which originally planned to raise only Utah's income tax rate — with 41 percent against it.

The initiative was opposed in January by a majority of male voters, who now support Our Schools Now by a margin of 52 percent to 46 percent in the new poll. Among women, 62 percent support the tax increases in the latest survey.

The results also show majority or plurality support for Our Schools Now among all age levels, and majority backing from Republicans (52 percent), Democrats (77 percent) and unaffiliated voters (60 percent).

Perry said initiatives are difficult to poll. Voters may voice support to pollsters before experiencing a "gut check" in the ballot box when faced with raising their own taxes.

But he noted that the new poll's low number of respondents who answered "don't know" — at 3 percent — and evidence of majority support among both Republicans and Democrats bode well for Our Schools Now.

"People seem to have drawn their lines already," Perry said. "The support of this crosses party lines."

Steve Bartlett, a Cottonwood Heights resident, said he leans toward supporting the initiative. He said he'd prefer to see it place a limit on tax exemptions, but is more concerned with boosting education than waiting for an ideal proposal.

"The whole tax system in the state is skewed weird anyway," Bartlett said.

Orem resident Linda Johnson, meanwhile, opposes Our Schools Now. She said government waste should be reduced before taxpayers are asked for more money.